Chile reports 395,708 cases of COVID-19, with 10,792 deaths

SANTIAGO, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday 1,926 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for a total of 395,708 cases in the country, with 10,792 deaths.

Additionally, 1,058 people are hospitalized in intensive care units, with 773 of these patients on ventilators and 166 in critical condition.

Health authorities reported that 29,727 more PCR tests were performed in the last 24 hours, for a total of 2,172,028 tests administered to date.

The country’s sanitary residences reported that there are 10,439 spaces available to citizens who need them, and that they are currently hosting 5,209 people across the nation.

In view of a decrease in cases, the government has implemented a gradual relaxation of social isolation measures in order to reactivate the economy and resume face-to-face work.

In recent days, due to the lifting of the quarantine in certain locations, there has been an increase in cases of the virus, although the Ministry of Health claims that it is monitoring the situation and is not yet concerned. Enditem