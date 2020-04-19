Chile reports 9,730 cases and 126 deaths from COVID-19

A citizen (R) wearing protective suit shops at a market in Santiago, Chile, April 16, 2020. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

Health Minister Jaime Manalich announced on Saturday that 360 patients are currently in intensive care, 91 are in critical condition, and there are 588 ventilators available in the country. Meanwhile, 4,035 people have recovered from the disease, a total of 41 percent of those infected.

SANTIAGO, April 18 (Xinhua) — The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that there are currently 9,730 confirmed cases of the disease caused by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, with 126 deaths.

The ministry said that 478 new cases and 10 deaths were added to the national total, which was last updated at 9:00 p.m. Friday local time.

Health Minister Jaime Manalich announced on Saturday that 360 patients are currently in intensive care, 91 are in critical condition, and there are 588 ventilators available in the country. Meanwhile, 4,035 people have recovered from the disease, a total of 41 percent of those infected.

“We perform a relatively high number of exams per day; 5,018 exams were performed yesterday (Friday) in 45 of the 51 laboratories throughout the country,” he stated, adding that the positivity rate for the tests is 9.5 percent.

The government decreed this week the mandatory use of face masks in elevators and public spaces where there are more than 10 people, such as supermarkets. Masks were also declared mandatory on public transportation a few days prior.

Other measures include the imposition of quarantines, a curfew, the closing of the nation’s borders, and the suspension of non-essential work.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Friday the gradual reopening of trade to boost the country’s economy, accompanied by strict sanitary measures. ■