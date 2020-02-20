Chilean Garin cruises into Rio Open last 8

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Third-seed Cristian Garin booked a place in the Rio Open quarterfinals on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Federico Delbonis.

The 23-year-old Chilean broke the 86th-ranked Argentinian three times to take the match in one hour and 36 minutes on the outdoor clay of the Jockey Club Brasileiro.

Garin will face either Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or Argentinian Federico Coria in the next round of the ATP 500 event.

Spaniard Pedro Martinez also progressed to the last eight on Wednesday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over countryman Pablo Andujar.

Local hope Thiago Monteiro bowed out of the tournament with a three-set loss to Hungarian Attila Balazs. World No. 18 Monteiro took the first set 6-1 before 744th-ranked Balazs clinched the next two sets 6-1, 6-4.

The Rio Open is the only ATP 500 event in South America, offering total prize money of 1.92 million US dollars.