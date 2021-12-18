In a polarized presidential election in Chile, José Antonio Kast faces Gabriel Boric.

Chilean voters are preparing for the upcoming presidential election, and activists are concerned that recent reforms will be reversed.

Francisca Escobar Nachar was counting votes in a Santiago school hall on November 21st in the evening.

She’d spent the previous two years, like millions of other Chileans, working nonstop in social justice movements.

“I got more nervous as we counted the piles,” she admitted.

“After that, I looked at my WhatsApp messages and my heart sank.”

It was a startling experience.”

Far-right candidate 1 had won the first round of Chile’s presidential election, contrary to the expectations of many progressive Chileans who assumed the opinion polls were wrong.

On December 19, the country will choose between two possible futures.

Kast is on record as a supporter of General Pinochet’s dictatorship, which ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990.

He is committed to a radical conservative agenda, which includes a blanket ban on abortion, support for building a border ditch to prevent immigration, and authoritarian crackdowns on “gender ideology” and the activist left.

Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old former student protest leader who represents the new left coalition Broad Front, which is backed by the Communist Party, will be his opponent in the runoff.

He has promised to support feminist and LGBT movements, as well as move the country away from Pinochet’s ultra-neoliberal economic model, which has been maintained by successive governments since the country’s return to democracy in 1990.

Chilean politics was polarized before it reached the ballot box, and it was on display in the streets.

A school student strike against a fare hike on Santiago’s Metro network quickly grew into a broader protest in the autumn of 2019.

Anti-establishment sentiment, combined with outrage over Chile’s rampant inequality and poverty, inadequate pensions, and poor public services, erupted in widespread rioting and the country’s largest protests ever.

The right to choose became a focal point for feminist demands.

“I was used to marching and campaigning on campuses, but I’ve never seen politics spread so widely,” Ms Escobar Nachar said.

It had made its way into everyone’s neighborhood.”

The uprising centered on the demand to replace Chile’s 1980 constitution.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

