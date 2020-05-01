Chilling moment boyfriend calls police to confess to slitting his partner’s throat in knife attack

Shocking footage shows the moment a cold-hearted boyfriend calmly calls police at a petrol station to confess to slitting his partner’s throat and leaving her for dead in her kitchen.

CCTV cameras on the street and in the garage show Karl Molyneaux, 52, from South Shields, South Tyneside, on the phone to the police before officers rush to the shop to arrest him on the forecourt six minutes later.

Molyneaux is facing years behind bars for trying to kill his girlfriend in the knife attack on March 11 while her two teenage children were upstairs.

By the time he had fled the house and called the police the woman had been found with multiple stab wounds to her neck and arm by one of her children and taken to hospital for life-saving surgery.

When officers arrived at the garage he slowly walked up to them and held out his arms ready to be searched and handcuffed.

The victim, who had a decade long friendship with Molyneaux before they struck up a romantic relationship, said in a statement: ‘I am extremely upset and in disbelief that Karl has done this to me – I cannot believe he is capable of this.

‘I am worried about my children as they were in my house at the time and I had to ask them for help. I tried to help myself but I was in so much pain.

‘This has turned my world upside down. I need to know why this has happened.’

Molyneaux, who has no previous convictions, denied attempted murder during a court hearing earlier this month but pleaded guilty to the charge, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, when his case was back at Newcastle Crown Court this morning.

The hearing was adjourned so both prosecution and defence teams can obtain psychiatric reports on Molyneaux along with pre-sentence reports so a judge can assess what future risk he poses.

Molyneaux, of Eglesfield Road, South Shields, appeared via video link to prison and will be sentenced on June 26. He will be remanded in custody in the meantime.

Judge Paul Sloan warned him: ‘The fact I am adjourning sentence and the fact I have directed preparation of pre-sentence reports is not an indication of the sentence that will be imposed.

‘You will understand, you face a significant immediate custodial sentence, given the gravity of this offence.

‘You will be linked in to this court, as you have been today, on June 26 for the sentence hearing.

‘You must attend that hearing, if you were to refuse to leave your cell, the hearing could proceed in your absence.’

Detective Sergeant Gaye Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: ‘This was an appalling and cowardly attack as Molyneaux attempted to kill somebody who he should have been caring for.

‘His actions were cold and sinister, leaving his girlfriend to fight for her life with catastrophic injuries as he brazenly left the address with her two teenage children upstairs.

‘I would like to praise the victim for the incredible bravery and strength that she has shown throughout this case. She and her children will inevitably have to live with what happened that night for the rest of their lives.

‘I sincerely hope that Molyneaux’s conviction allows them some kind of closure as they look to move on from this awful ordeal. I have no doubt that the actions of the victim’s children that night saved their mum’s life – and they should be incredibly proud of that.

‘Molyneaux is a dangerous man who showed that he cannot be trusted to live in a lawful society. He is incredibly fortunate that he is not facing a murder charge and now must deal with the very serious consequences of his actions when he is sentenced.’