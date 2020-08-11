China activates emergency response for Yellow River floods

ZHENGZHOU, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday initiated a level IV emergency response for floods, the lowest of the four-tier system, in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, the country’s second-longest river.

According to the Yellow River Conservancy Commission of the ministry, a flood peak was seen at Tangnaihai hydrologic station in the upper reaches at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday, with the flow of water per second reaching 2,500 cubic meters. It was the river’s fourth flood of this year, the commission said.

The commission ordered relevant departments to strengthen inspections of embankments and evacuation works, and called on all reservoir management departments to comply with flood control instructions to ensure the safety of people’s lives. Enditem