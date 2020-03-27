China actively shares COVID-19 control experience, technologies with int’l community: official

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — China has actively carried out international cooperation on fighting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), sharing epidemic prevention and control experience and technologies with the world, a health official said Thursday.

The latest diagnosis and treatment plan, prevention and control plan and other technical documents have been compiled by the National Health Commission (NHC) and promptly shared with over 180 countries and more than 10 international and regional organizations, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the NHC, at a press conference in Beijing.

He said that a meeting to share China’s epidemic prevention and control experience was jointly held by the NHC and the WHO, which was attended by representatives from 77 countries and seven international cooperations and was watched by over 100,000 people online.

China has also established an online knowledge center in the field of epidemic control and clinical treatment, as well as an expert database for international cooperation, Zeng said, adding that nearly 30 technical exchange meetings have been held with more than 100 countries and regions by video links.

“The video meetings can respond to the needs of foreign parties in a timely manner, as well as facilitate the accurate utilization of epidemic prevention and control technologies at home and abroad,” Zeng said.