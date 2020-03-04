China adds antibody diagnosis method for coronavirus infection

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — China has added the antibody diagnosis method for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its relevant criteria in the country’s latest diagnosis and treatment scheme.

Patients who test positive for IgM and IgG, two antibodies specific to COVID-19, in their blood serum are confirmed infected with the virus, according to the scheme, the seventh of its kind, released Wednesday.

Patients whose IgG antibody turns positive from negative or whose IgG antibody level in the recovering phase rises four times or higher than in the acute phase are also confirmed infected with the virus, the scheme showed.