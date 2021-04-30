China adopts new law to promote rural vitalization

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) — A law on the promotion of rural vitalization was adopted by China’s national legislature on Thursday, providing the country a legal guarantee in the pursuit of rural vitalization strategy.

The law was adopted after the third reading at the 28th standing committee session of the 13th National People’s Congress, which opened on Monday.

Chinese farmers’ harvest festival, which falls on the Autumn Equinox every year, has been written into this law.

According to the new law, an assessment system of rural vitalization will be built, along with the establishment of an annual work report system as well as supervision and inspection systems.

The law containing 74 articles will come into force on June 1, 2021. Enditem