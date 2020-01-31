China advises citizens postpone overseas travel amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China’s immigration authorities have advised Chinese citizens to postpone overseas travel to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The National Immigration Administration said the advice is meant to protect the lives and health of both Chinese and foreigners and prevent unnecessary loss as some countries and regions have imposed entry restrictions related to the virus outbreak.

Reducing the flow of people across the border helps contain the outbreak, the administration said.

People who exhibit respiratory infection symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing must immediately abort their border-crossing travel plans to seek medical help, it said, demanding such travelers disclose their itineraries and transportation information to authorities.

Border inspection agencies across China saw 670 million entry and exit trips in 2019, an increase of 3.8 percent from the previous year.

The number of trips to and out of China made by foreigners surpassed 97 million and mainland residents made 350 million exits and entries across the border, figures from the administration show.