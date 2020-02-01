China advises students to rationally arrange overseas study trips amid virus outbreak

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Chinese education authorities have advised students to rationally arrange their overseas study trips amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The overseas study service center of the Ministry of Education said it made the advice in view of the epidemic situation and the entry restrictions imposed by some countries and regions.

Students are advised to postpone their departure if there are no special needs, the center said, adding that if they have to go abroad, they should know the entry regulations of the destinations before departure and arrive at the exit ports in advance for border inspections.

People who have developed acute respiratory infection symptoms, such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, should immediately cancel their travel plans and seek medical help, it said.