BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — China’s Finance Ministry has allocated a total of 1 billion yuan (about 145 million U.S. dollars) to support Hubei Province’s battle against a deadly novel coronavirus.

This is the latest move in China to control the outbreak of the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia.

Nationwide, a total of 17 people had died of the viral pneumonia and 571 cases were confirmed in 25 provincial-level regions by the end of Wednesday. Hubei Province alone reported 444 cases.