China allocates 2,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Wuhan

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have mobilized efforts to increase the supply of food to Wuhan, the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce have decided to transport 2,000 tonnes of frozen pork to Wuhan.

State-owned grain trader COFCO is currently loading the shipment.

The authorities have also coordinated with Suning Holdings Group to donate 400 tonnes of vegetables and 36,000 eggs to Hubei, the province hardest hit by the epidemic.

The first batch of donated vegetables arrived in Hubei Thursday night.