China amends, abolishes administrative regulations

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree to publish a decision on amending seven administrative regulations and abolishing 10.

The changes were made to promote the reform of streamlining administration and delegating power, improving regulation and upgrading services, said the decree.

The regulations include those required by the reform on abolishing and delegating government permits, as well as those that are no longer applicable in practice.

For example, the regulations on the development and management of urban real estate were amended to reduce the requirement of certificates, so as to improve the business environment.

Among the abolished regulations are the regulations on the implementation of the Administrative Supervision Law, which have been replaced by the National Supervision Law.

The custody and education measures for prostitution-related offences were also abolished, following the termination of the “custody and education” system by a decision of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee in December 2019.