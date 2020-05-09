China and South Korea see new virus cases as a relief from global blocking

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – China and South Korea reported more coronavirus infections on Friday after reopening economies damaged by devastating outbreaks. Governments around the world are choosing to take the risk of easing restrictions to fight pandemics that left large numbers of people without income or safety nets.

In the United States, some governors creatively disregard or interpret the White House guidelines to make it easier for their states to be blocked and for companies to reopen. An analysis by the Associated Press found that 17 states appeared to have failed to meet any of the key easing criteria set by the White House – a 14-day downward movement in new cases or positive test rates.

Concern about future waves of infection reflects the difficulty in fighting a disease in which many of them are infected with little or no symptoms, even if thousands die of pneumonia and other viral diseases.

South Korea’s 13 new cases reported on Friday were the first increase of more than 10 in five days. A dozen were connected to a 29-year-old who visited three nightclubs in Seoul last weekend.

“A drop of ink in clear water spreads quickly,” said Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip, urging vigilance to protect hard-won profits. “Anyone can become the drop of ink that spreads COVID-19.”

After the number of cases dropped from hundreds a day to a handful a day in the past few weeks, South Korea has relaxed the guidelines for social distancing, planned school openings and resumed professional sports without fans in the stands.

In China, where the new corona virus first appeared, authorities reported 17 new virus cases on Friday, including 16 that tested positive but showed no symptoms. No new deaths have been reported in more than three weeks, and only 260 people remain in hospital for treatment for COVID-19.

The dire consequences of the pandemic have contributed to an increase in sentiment against foreigners, including the denial of medical treatment to migrants and refugees, said Secretary General of the United States, Antonio Guterres. He called for an end to the “tsunami of hatred and xenophobia, the scapegoat and scaremongering”.

The United States is calling on governments, corporations, and billionaires to contribute to a $ 6.7 billion appeal to fight corona virus in poor countries, and warned that lack of help leads to a “hunger pandemic,” “famine, unrest, and Could lead to conflicts.

The virus has infected more than 3.8 million people worldwide and killed over 268,000 people. This emerges from a balance sheet of Johns Hopkins University, which is based on official data. More than 1.2 million Americans have been infected and 75,000 have died. But everywhere, limited testing, differences in death counting, and veiling by some governments mean that the true magnitude of the pandemic is much larger.

This week, researchers at the University of Washington almost doubled their deaths forecast in the US to around 134,000 by early August, mainly because easing restrictions on home stays will cause the virus to spread to more people.

An analysis by the Associated Press found that many states that have started or are about to make it easier to shutdown have not yet seen a steady decline in cases and deaths. These include Alabama, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.

The AP analyzed the number of tests and confirmed cases compiled by Johns Hopkins and examined the numbers using a seven-day moving average to account for the daily variability of the test reports.

The broad wording of the non-binding guidelines means that other countries, including Georgia, have technically succeeded in fulfilling and reopening the criteria.

New cases and positivity rates have risen in Nebraska lately, but Governor Pete Ricketts, a Republican, has relaxed the rules so that salons, tattoo studios, restaurants, and churches can be reopened with restrictions in most counties.

“We could ban almost all deaths on the highway by reducing speed to 8 km / h, but we don’t,” said Ricketts, noting that the number of new cases would of course increase as the tests increased.

Of the 33 states that had a 14-day downward trend in cases or positive test rates, 25 are partially open or move to reopen within days, according to the AP analysis.

California, the most populous state and the first to implement a comprehensive ban, has retailers and manufacturers reopening security on Friday. According to the AP analysis, the state has fulfilled at least one of the federal benchmarks.

While governments are grappling with the timing of their economies’ restart, the Trump administration has deferred a 17-page document from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with step-by-step advice to help local authorities do it safely.

In addition to the pressure to relax the restrictions, hundreds of companies collapse every day. Over 33 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past seven weeks, and a highly anticipated report on Friday is expected to show US unemployment up to 16%, a level never seen since the Great Depression almost a century ago .

Public health experts say the White House guidelines were far from clear, while responsibility for extending the tests was transferred to the states.

It’s like “an orchestra without a conductor,” said Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University. States share the blame, he said, but “responsibility for coordinating, enforcing, and implementing a national plan rests with the White House.”

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok. Associated press journalists around the world have contributed to this report.

