‘China and the Gulf Cooperation Council are working on a strategic partnership,’ says the statement.

‘China and the Gulf Cooperation Council are pursuing a strategic partnership,’ says the statement.

As Gulf ministers and the GCC chief visit China, both sides agree that the conditions are ripe to take relations to a new level, according to Beijing.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are pursuing a strategic partnership.

“Both sides agreed that the conditions are ripe for the establishment of a China-GCC strategic partnership, and both sides will speed up the process to push bilateral relations to a new level,” the ministry said in a statement issued after Foreign Minister Wang Yi met GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf in China on Tuesday night.

Al-Hajraf is in China for a five-day visit with foreign ministers from GCC member states Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

The GCC and China should “send positive signals to the outside world,” according to the statement, and “better safeguard legitimate interests of both sides and regional countries’ common interests.”

The fourth China-GCC Strategic Dialogue will be held in Riyadh soon, the ministry said, emphasizing the need for “pragmatic cooperation and strengthening multilateral coordination.”

They will take advantage of the meeting to “jointly formulate and sign an action plan for strategic dialogue over the next three years, in order to inject new content and expand new areas for bilateral cooperation,” according to the statement.

The two sides have also agreed to finish talks on a China-GCC Free Trade Agreement so that they can “share the benefits of China’s massive market.”

China, the GCC’s most important trading partner, will also “assist GCC countries in becoming logistics and shipping hubs… and attract more foreign capital and technologies to the Gulf region in order to accelerate the GCC countries’ diversified development.”

The two sides also discussed a number of global issues, including the Iran nuclear deal and the Yemen conflict, and emphasized the importance of maintaining the international system “with the United Nations at its heart.”