China appreciates Iranian FM’s remarks over China’s efforts to curb pneumonia outbreak: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s comments on China’s efforts to curb the pneumonia outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus reflected the traditional friendship and sincere partnership between the two countries, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Zarif posted a tweet in Chinese recently, commending China’s work to curb the epidemic.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has conveyed a message to Zarif expressing his gratitude, spokesperson Hua Chunying said when she was asked to comment on the tweet.

Hua said the Chinese government has taken resolute measures to scientifically and effectively prevent and curb the novel coronavirus outbreak and has maintained close cooperation with the WHO and other international partners.

“We are confident to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus as soon as possible and eventually defeat it”, Hua said.