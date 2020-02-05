China appreciates Japanese understanding, support in fighting epidemic: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — China appreciates Japanese sympathy, understanding and support in China’s fight against novel coronavirus epidemic, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a press briefing online when asked to comment on Japanese netizens’ messages cheering for Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, and capital of central China’s Hubei Province.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the Japanese government and people from all walks of life have expressed sympathy, understanding and support to China, Hua said.

Hua said the Japanese government made it clear very soon after the outbreak of the epidemic that it will do whatever needed to help China fight the epidemic.

The Japanese governmental organizations and businesses have donated large batches of masks, goggles and protective suits, to help epidemic prevention and control in China, according to Hua.

Words such as “Though miles apart, we are under the same sky” “Together we stand, my armors are yours” are written on the goods donated to Wuhan, Hua said, adding that “Going online, we can see slogans put up at many drug stores in Japan reading ‘Stay strong, China’ ‘Come on, Wuhan'”.

“The Tokyo Skytree has been lit up red and blue to cheer up and pray for China,” Hua said.

She also said that in response to the extreme and discriminatory words uttered by some countries, officials from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare countered at the press conference that what is at fault here is the virus, definitely not people.

“I believe many Chinese netizens have also noticed these heartwarming details,” Hua said. “We thank those countries for their sympathy, understanding and support during this difficult time. We will keep these in our heart.”

China will continue to work with the international community to fight and prevail over the epidemic with all-out efforts, and return to normal life at an early date and continue friendly exchanges with people from all countries, Hua said. Enditem