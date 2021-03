BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) — The China-Arab pragmatic cooperation has been taken to a new level as cooperation in the field of advanced and new technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and aerospace and aviation is in full swing, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Key projects of the Belt and Road Initiative between China and Arab states, suspended due to COVID-19, have restarted in an orderly manner , said Wang. Enditem