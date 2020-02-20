China, ASEAN pledge to jointly overcome difficulties: State Councilor Wang Yi

VIENTIANE, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China and ASEAN countries have reached important consensuses at their special foreign ministers’ meeting on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak here Thursday, pledging to build up confidence and pull together to overcome the current difficulties, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Some foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) also proposed to hold a special leaders’ meeting between the two sides to map out a clear course of action for future cooperation in strengthening public health, Wang said at a joint press conference with his Lao and Philippine counterparts after the meeting.

Earlier on Thursday, clinical specialists from China and ASEAN countries held a video conference, making fruitful exchanges on therapeutic plans and treatment experiences during the COVID-19 outbreak, Wang said.

Wang expressed appreciation for ASEAN countries’ warm support in China’s fight against the epidemic. “We will remember in our heart this true friendship,” he said.

Wang said that under the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China has established a nationwide prevention and control system against the epidemic, and the Chinese people have made important and positive achievements in the race against time.

The number of newly diagnosed cases continues to decline, while the number of cured cases is rising rapidly. The diagnosis and treatment plan has been continuously improved and the cure rate has been significantly improved.

“We believe that with the concerted efforts of the Chinese people and the strong support of ASEAN countries and the international community, we will surely win the final victory,” said Wang.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the Chinese government has adopted an open, transparent and responsible attitude, shared information in a timely manner and taken decisive measures to effectively prevent the spread of the epidemic in the world, he said, adding that ASEAN countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the international community fully affirm China’s important contribution to safeguarding regional and global public health safety.

The ministers all agreed to strengthen coordination for joint disease prevention and control, take a long-term perspective and establish long-acting cooperation mechanism, rationally deal with this epidemic and conquer panic and turn the crisis into opportunity and foster new cooperation growth points, Wang said.

The interests of China and ASEAN are highly integrated, and the supply chain and industrial chain are closely linked. After the epidemic ends, the demand for cooperation will rebound and the space for cooperation will be expanded, he said.

“We firmly believe that China-ASEAN relations will be elevated to a new high in the joint fight against the epidemic, and the building of a China-ASEAN community of shared future will make solid progress after the test of the epidemic,” he said.