China asks for earnest implementation of outcome of Berlin Conference on Libya

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Wednesday asked for the earnest implementation of the outcome of last month’s Berlin Conference on Libya after the Security Council endorsed it.

The Security Council adopted Resolution 2510 with 14 votes in favor to endorse the Berlin outcome. Russia was the only member that did not vote in favor. It abstained.

China hopes that all parties in Libya, relevant regional countries, as well as the international community, will work together for the earnest implementation of the Berlin outcome, said Wu Haitao, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, after the vote.

In this process, the UN Secretariat should develop an actionable plan that fully reflects the leadership and ownership by the Libyans, accommodates the concerns of all parties, and leverages the positive role of the countries concerned, said Wu.

China supports the African Union and the League of Arab States in bringing their unique influence on the political settlement of the Libya question and working in synergy with the United Nations, he said.

In implementing the outcome of the Berlin Conference and the Security Council resolution, the international community should remain highly vigilant against terrorism in and around Libya, resolutely combat all forms of terrorism in the country, and prevent the cross-border movement of foreign terrorist fighters. Libya should not be allowed to become the breeding ground for terrorism, the spread of which can jeopardize the country’s peace process, said Wu.

China supports the continued leading role of the United Nations in promoting the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process, and calls on all parties to the Libyan conflict to achieve a lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, he said.

The Security Council’s endorsement of the Berlin outcome will contribute to an early peaceful settlement of the Libyan question, he said.