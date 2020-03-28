China assisting more than 80 countries fighting COVID-19: official

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) — Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said Thursday that China has pledged to provide emergency assistance to more than 80 countries as well as international and regional organizations including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union.

The assistance includes medical supplies such as test reagents and masks, said Luo, adding that China had also donated 20 million U.S. dollars to the WHO to facilitate international cooperation on the cause.

“China relates deeply to the difficulties of the countries hit by the pandemic and voluntarily offered them assistance to the best of its capabilities,” said Luo at a press conference.