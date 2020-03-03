China assumes presidency of UN Security Council for March

UNITED NATIONS, March 2 (Xinhua) — China has taken over as president of the UN Security Council for the month of March 2020, pledging to promote solidarity and cooperation in this capacity.

In a note to the press on Monday, Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, said China attaches great importance to the work during its presidency and will act responsibly and constructively.

“China will make effort to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with all parties to ensure that the council fulfills its responsibility and plays a constructive role in maintaining international peace and security,” said Zhang.

The Security Council was established by the UN Charter. Its primary responsibility is to work to maintain international peace and security.

The council has 15 members: the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

The council’s presidency is a capacity that rotates every month among its 15 members.