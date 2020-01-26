China at “crucial time” of novel coronavirus prevention, control: official

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — China is at a crucial time to prevent and control the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior health official said Sunday.

Ma Xiaowei, director of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference that the one-week Lunar New Year holiday from Jan. 24 to 30 is the best time to allow massive isolation and disinfection to take effect.

Recent clinical results showed that the virus was becoming more contagious, but studies are still needed to understand its virulence, Ma said, adding that preventive and contral measures taken in Wuhan are playing an important role.

“It is still in the early stage of pneumonia outbreaks,” Ma said. “With strict measures taken by various localities in the country, we will be able to curb the spread of the virus with lower cost and at faster speed.”