China at “most crucial stage” of novel coronavirus prevention, control: official

WUHAN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The prevention and control of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is currently at its most crucial stage in China and Wuhan, capital city of Hubei Province and the epicenter of the epidemic, remains the main battlefield, a senior official with the National Health Commission said Saturday.

“In an effort to lower the infection rate, Hubei Province, especially Wuhan City, will strengthen prevention and control forces at the community level and promote targeted management so as to enable the communities to serve as a strong fortress against the epidemic,” said Wang Hesheng, deputy head of the commission and member of the standing committee of the Hubei provincial Party committee, at a press conference.