China bans schools from holding mass gatherings, examinations amid pneumonia outbreak

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Education Thursday said education administrations and schools across the country should not hold mass gatherings or examinations during the viral pneumonia outbreak.

Universities and colleges must make plans for the prevention and control of pneumonia cases caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) before the spring semester begins, said a circular issued by the ministry.

Students are on winter break and will go back to campus usually in late February. The ministry said schools should weigh the epidemic situations before the spring semester begins and make adjustment accordingly.

Local education authorities should notify students of primary and secondary schools not to attend any mass gatherings or examinations held by social organizations.

Education administrations and universities in areas most affected by the pneumonia outbreak such as central city of Wuhan should help teachers and students raise their awareness of the disease, the circular read.