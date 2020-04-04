China begins publishing COVID-19 asymptomatic cases

ANKARA

China on Wednesday began publishing asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 alongside active cases of the deadly virus.

China’s National Health Commission said it found 130 new asymptomatic cases besides 36 coronavirus cases, which included just one locally transmitted case.

The tally of cases in the country is now at 81,554.

Seven more people died of the virus, raising the death toll in the country to 3,312.

Mainland China has recorded a total of 1,367 asymptomatic cases, the commission said, adding that they are still under medical observation.

In scientific terminology, asymptomatic means absence of symptoms despite carrying the virus.

Hong Kong has reported 714 cases and four deaths due to the virus. Macao, a special administrative region, has reported 41 cases.

Taiwan, which has stemmed the outbreak to a great extent, reported a total of 322 cases and five deaths.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

More than 44,100 people have died of the virus globally, with 883,200 cases reported, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who get infected suffer only mild symptoms and make a recovery.