China-Belarus industrial park registers 13 new resident companies in 2020

MINSK, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — The Great Stone China-Belarus industrial park registered 13 new resident companies in 2020, the press service of Belarusian Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

In 2020, the Park registered 13 new residents with a declared investment of more than 80 million U.S. dollars. At the beginning of 2021, the total number of residents amounted to 68 companies with an investment of 1.2 billion dollars envisaged by investment projects. The average salary of employees of residents is two times higher than the average level in Belarus, the press service reported.

At the end of 2020, industrial production increased by 4.4 times, proceeds from the sale of goods rose by 3.2 times, exports of goods up by 2.3 times, investment in fixed assets up by 15 percent compared to 2019.

New production facilities in the industrial park include four basic clusters: automotive components, electric vehicles and electrical equipment, medical products and equipment (pharmaceuticals), and integrated logistics. Enditem