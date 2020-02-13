China blacklists individuals for concealing symptoms, violating quarantine

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — In an effort to better deal with problems in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic prevention and control, several Chinese provinces and cities have announced putting individuals on a credit blacklist for concealing symptoms and violating quarantine.

Chinese provinces of Anhui, Jiangsu and Jilin, as well as the cities of Shanghai, Chongqing and Hangzhou have approved guidelines to blacklist those who violate quarantine or conceal coronavirus symptoms, travel history in key virus-hit regions or history of contact with confirmed and suspected patients.

Those in violation will not only be subject to legal liabilities in accordance with the law but be blacklisted on the local credit information platform, according to the guidelines.

On Feb. 12, Hangzhou put nine residents on a credit blacklist for concealing symptoms and violating quarantine. One resident returned to Hangzhou on Jan. 26 and concealed a living history in Wuhan and Shenzhen, according to local authorities.

Their discredited behaviors will be included in the individual public credit records and put on Hangzhou’s credit blacklist for one year.

The guideline released by Hangzhou also clarified the identification and punishment mechanism of such discredited behaviors.

Meanwhile, Chongqing also announced blacklisting those behaviors such as the production and sales of fake commodities, hoarding of goods and price-gouging during the epidemic.

So far, 28 people involved in such activities have been recorded in Chongqing.

In Jilin, behaviors that impede epidemic prevention and control such as violence against medical workers will be subject to legal liabilities in accordance with the law.