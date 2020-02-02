China book 7 women’s, 5 men’s singles quarterfinal berths at ITTF German Open

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — China secured seven berths in women’s singles quarterfinals and five for men’s singles here on Friday at ITTF German Open.

China held the upper hand against Germany as Fan Zhendong battled past German legendary Timo Boll 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9.

Lin Gaoyuan saves five match points in game six to force a decider against Japan’s Koki Niwa. With momentum on his side, the Chinese player sealed the win 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 10-12, 18-16, 11-8 to book his place in the last eight.

Another standout face in Magdeburg, Benedikt Duda’s journey has finally drawn to its conclusion with China’s Zhao Zihao recovering from 0-2 and then 2-3 down to defeat the German 7-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-8, 11-8.

Xu Xin grabbed the win over Japan’s Oikawa Mizuki 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-7. Ma Long is also through, beating fellow compatriot Xu Chenhao 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5.

In women’s singles competition, China’s rising star Sun Yingsha defeated Japan’s Kasumi Ishikawa in a splendid performance by the teenager, winning 11-5, 11-3, 14-12, 12-10. Japan’s Hina Hayata had to withdraw due to an injury, sending Chinese Olympian Ding Ning through to the quarterfinals.

Zhu Yuling and Wang Yidi came out on top over their opponents, German Petrissa Solja and China’s He Zhuojia. Zhu needed 33 minutes to see off the host Solja, winning 11-9, 11-9, 11-6, 11-5. Similarly for Wang, she waltzed past her compatriot Zhuojia in straight games 12-10, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

Chen Meng claimed the victory over the qualifier, her fellow compatriot Qian Tianyi 11-6, 10-12, 11-9, 11-4, 11-8. Liu Shiwen took the win over her teammate Zhang Rui 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-9, 11-6. Wang Manyu outplayed Shibata Saki from Japan 10-12, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-8.