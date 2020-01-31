China boosts financial aid for epidemic treatment

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have boosted financial aid for medical treatment of confirmed or suspected coronavirus-infected patients.

Apart from confirmed patients, suspected patients are also able to get subsidies to cover their medical costs related to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to the latest policy.

The Ministry of Finance, the National Healthcare Security Administration and the National Health Commission announced the policy Monday to supplement the previous one issued on Jan. 22.

The previous policy stressed medical care for patients with pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus must not be compromised due to payment issues, vowing to provide financial aid to help cover the medical costs of the patients.

Financial aid will be offered to confirmed and suspected patients alike after payments by medical insurance and assistance programs, while those who are treated outside of their place of residence will not be limited by existing reimbursement policies, according to the two policies.