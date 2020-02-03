China boosts supervision of market prices

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — It is the primary task for the market regulator to crack down on market violations related to the fight against the novel coronavirus to safeguard the market order and help control the outbreak, an official said on Monday.

As of Saturday, market regulation departments have dispatched about 390,000 price law enforcement officers and filed 1,413 cases of price violations, said Gan Lin, deputy chief of the State Administration for Market Regulation, at a press conference.

Aside from strengthening the daily supervision of the market, the regulator has input more to focus on two key areas — protective products such as masks and daily necessities such as rice, flour and vegetables, she said.

Now the overall price order of the market is basically stable, she said.