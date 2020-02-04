China calls for Int’l cooperation to combat coronavirus

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — China on Monday called for international cooperation to combat the novel coronavirus and stressed the need to avoid overreaction, while senior UN officials expressed confidence in China’s fight against the epidemic.

China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun told reporters on the sidelines of a UN meeting that it is vital for the international community to maintain solidarity and cooperation to overcome the epidemic.

China appreciates the understanding and support of international organizations, including the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO), and relevant countries, Zhang said.

“We call on all countries to adopt recommendations of the WHO, not to overreact, not to take unnecessary intervention in international travel or suspension of flights, etc., and not to take discriminatory actions against China and Chinese nationals,” Zhang said.

He noted that the situation remains challenging, but “we are taking all measures to fight the epidemic, treat patients and control the spread of the epidemic.”

He said medical teams from all over China have arrived in Wuhan at this crucial moment, new hospitals have been put into use, and a large number of medical supplies have been delivered.

“More lives have been saved, and more patients have recovered. This shows that facing the outbreak, the determination of the Chinese government and people is firm, and the measures adopted are timely, powerful, unprecedented and responsible, and the effects are being shown,” said Zhang.

Under-Secretary-General of the UN office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov expressed his solidarity with China, noting that the Chinese government has taken a series of measures and he believes that China will overcome the difficulties in a short period of time.

During the opening session of the meeting on security of sporting events, the head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, Miguel Angel Moratinos, said that he appreciates and supports the effort made by the Chinese government and people in the battle against the epidemic, and believes that China will overcome the difficulties.