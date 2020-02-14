China calls for rule of law and justice at int’l level

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — A Chinese envoy on Thursday called for the rule of law and justice at the international level.

“The rule of law and justice must be highlighted not only at the national level, but also at international level,” said Wu Haitao, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

In today’s world, many ongoing conflicts have remained unresolved for decades, with ever-deepening rifts between the parties. It is deplorable. Those problems are often the bitter consequences of breaching international consensus and disrupting the international order based on international law, Wu told the Security Council, which met to discuss the issue of transitional justice.

The basic principles of international law, such as the adherence to the peaceful settlement of international disputes, the prohibition of use and threat of use of force constitute the core of the UN Charter and the foundation of the contemporary international order. Such principles fall within the realm of international rule of law and must be upheld by all states, said Wu.

The Security Council, at the core of the international collective security architecture, must shoulder the lofty responsibility of upholding international law and the basic norms governing international relations, he said.

The council should effectively advance the political settlement of disputes, support good offices and mediation, and ensure the implementation of relevant resolutions, he said. “Only in so doing can we truly prevent and resolve conflicts and avoid creating more differences and divisions.”

Efforts should be made to enable the people of the world to enjoy the same vision of peace and prosperity and to facilitate the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Wu cited a quote of late former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan at the General Assembly in September 2004: “Those who seek to bestow legitimacy must themselves embody it, and those who invoke international law must themselves submit to it.”