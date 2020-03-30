China calls for targeted measures to curb cross-border COVID-19 transmission

Chinese authorities on Thursday required targeted measures to curb cross-border transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and proactively promote work resumption in an orderly manner.

A leading group of China’s COVID-19 epidemic response convened a meeting Thursday, which was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The meeting called for continuous efforts for medical treatment, community-based prevention and control and follow-up work in Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan, and resolute actions to prevent the risk of virus outbreak rebounding in other regions.

Imported COVID-19 cases in China are increasing as the epidemic rapidly spread across the world, leading to growing pressure in epidemic containment, the meeting noted, demanding strengthened international coordination and cooperation to improve epidemic prevention and control on international flights.

The meeting required tailoring gate position, boarding bridges, and passes for all flights from hard-hit regions overseas, and carrying out health inspections at designated areas to minimize the risk of cross-infection.

It called for the timely transfer, treatment and quarantine measures for confirmed or suspected patients and close contacts, adding that people who report false information or conceal infection will be investigated in accordance with the law.

The meeting also demanded suspension of land passenger transportation from overseas and improving the management of waterway passenger transportation from overseas.

Areas with the major risk of imported cases should strengthen the preparation for treatment, including supply for medicines and protective materials, designated hospitals, and isolation wards, according to the meeting.

The meeting required issuing warnings on cross-border personnel mobility and suspending inbound and outbound tours.

Guidance and support to Chinese nationals overseas should be strengthened to protect their lives and health, said the meeting, pledging continuous assistance to other countries to the best of China’s ability.

The meeting also called for sharing epidemic containment experience and facilitating related countries to purchase medical materials from China.

Noting that most regions in China have been low-risk regions in terms of virus spread, the meeting underscored efforts to restore people’s normal work and life in full in low-risk provincial regions.

Health certificates should be recognized nationwide, and obstacles for personnel and goods flow across low-risk areas should be eliminated, said the meeting, requiring no quarantine for people from low-risk areas before resuming work.

The capacity for emergency response should be preserved to properly handle new confirmed COVID-19 patients, the meeting stressed.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the leading group, attended the meeting.