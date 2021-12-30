China calls on the United States to punish the perpetrators of the Kabul drone attack.

China has urged the United States to punish the perpetrators of the Kabul drone attack.

The Pentagon had previously said that US soldiers involved in the August drone strike that killed ten civilians would not face punishment.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

China demanded on Thursday that US soldiers involved in a drone attack on Kabul in August that killed Afghan civilians be held accountable and punished.

“China calls on the United States to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths of Afghan civilians in a drone attack in August, punish the perpetrators, and provide justice to the Afghan people,” Senior Col.

A news conference was held by Tan Kefei, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense.

The Pentagon had ruled out any punishment for US soldiers involved in the drone strike that killed ten civilians, seven of whom were children, and drew worldwide condemnation.

The drone strike was one of the final strikes carried out by the US military in the war-torn country before it, along with all foreign forces, left in August.

According to a statement from the Chinese Defense Ministry, “the Chinese side always holds that all combat approaches and means, including armed drones, must comply with relevant rules of international humanitarian law, especially on the strict distinction between innocent civilians and combat personnel.”

“The US-led so-called Summit for Democracy ended recently, but those innocent Afghan victims and their families have yet to receive any justice from the US after several months.”

That is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, as well as a great irony given the US’s own claims to “democracy” and “human rights,” according to Tan.

Early this month, US President Joe Biden convened the summit to re-emphasize the importance of each country’s democratic behavior.

Despite the invitation, Russia and China were not invited, and Pakistan did not attend.

Tan called on the international community to take “joint actions to investigate those warmongers and hold them accountable for deliberately undermining international rule of law and slaughtering innocent civilians without remorse.”