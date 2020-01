BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), an official with the center said Sunday.

The CDC has isolated the virus and is currently identifying seed strain, said Xu Wenbo, head of the National Institute for Viral Disease Control and Prevention under the CDC, adding that they are also screening drugs targeting pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.