China claims first gold medal at FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo

TOKYO, May 1 (Xinhua) — Despite a 6.6-level earthquake that could be felt in the venue, Chinese pair Chang Yani/Chen Yiwen concentrated on their game and won the first gold medal on the first day of the FINA Diving World Cup here on Saturday.

Chang/Chen scored 317.16 points to take victory in the women’s 3m springboard synchro event, but they don’t need to earn Olympic tickets since China already qualified for the Games. Jennifer Abel/Melissa Citrini Beaulieu came in second with 289.98 points.

Italy, Germany, the United States and Britain each sealed Olympic berths.

Thomas Daley and his partner Matthew Lee won the men’s 10m platform synchro in 453.60.

China, Britain and Russia finished in the top three in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Host team Japan automatically qualified for the Olympic Games. The teams from the second to fifth booked the other four seats.

Mexican pair Randal Willars/Ivan Garcia receivedsilver medals in 405.69, followed by Canadians Vincent Riendeau/Nathan Zsombor-Murray in 393.8. Ukraine and South Korean duos rounded out the list.

Germany’s veteran Patrick Hausding/Timo Barthel and American pair David Dinsmore/Brandon Loschiavo lost their chances of Olympics tickets after they finished sixth and eighth. Enditem