China committed to international cooperation against coronavirus: diplomat

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — China is committed to strengthening cooperation against the novel coronavirus and other health challenges facing the globe, including those in Africa, a Chinese diplomat has said, while also praising international and regional solidarity with China since the outbreak.

China has made remarkable progress in the battle against the coronavirus, and leaders of over 170 countries and more than 40 international organizations such as the United Nations have expressed solidarity with, sympathy and support for the country, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Tan Jian told a press conference in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on Friday.

The ambassador suggested that international and regional cooperation be expanded, and that good communication with the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as information and experience sharing with relevant countries be continued.

Considering the declining trend of new cases and the rising numbers of recovered patients in China as positive signs, Tan expressed optimism over China’s prospects for economic growth.

Although there will be a moderation in economic growth for the first quarter, he said “we are confident that the economy will also bounce back. China will meet its economic and social development goals this year. It is our firm belief that China will prevail over this epidemic and emerge stronger.”

“China has made significant sacrifices. Our containment and mitigation efforts are paying off. The situation is witnessing positive changes across the country,” he said, noting that the WHO said the epidemic in China, which peaked and plateaued between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2, has been declining steadily since then.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to international cooperation. The Chinese side has always followed the principles of openness, transparency, and acted with a responsible attitude with regard to international cooperation on COVID-19. In doing so, China has earned respect and support globally,” Tan said.

Noting China-Africa cooperation in public health has been going on for many years, Tan recalled that the Chinese government and people gave the continent a hand in its fight against the Ebola outbreak in 2014, braving difficulties and dangers and offering help by sending medical personnel, equipment and medicine.

As China is combating the new virus, African countries and people have also provided it with various forms of support, which vividly illustrates the brotherly friendship between both sides.

“Noting that African countries are also facing many challenges in epidemic prevention and control, China is willing to provide them with more medical supplies that are urgently needed, including test kits,” the ambassador added.

Speaking of the international students in central China’s Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, the ambassador said that there are more than 5,400 international students in the province.

“The Chinese government attaches great importance to the safety, health and well-being of foreign nationals in China. The Foreign Ministry and other competent authorities have directed relevant local departments to do their level best to address difficulties encountered by foreign nationals,” he said.