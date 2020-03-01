China concerned with health of overseas Chinese: official

BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Chinese government attaches great importance to the health and safety of overseas Chinese and students in virus-hit countries and regions, said a Chinese diplomat Sunday.

The government will assist overseas Chinese citizens to return if their health is under severe threat, said Cui Aimin, head of the consular affairs department with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a press conference in Beijing.

Cui called on overseas Chinese to strengthen self-protection and cooperate with the epidemic prevention and control measures in host countries.

Overseas Chinese should ask for help from local administrations and contact Chinese embassies or consulates in case of emergency, said Cui.