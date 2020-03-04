China concludes investigation on prison COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese central authorities have concluded an investigation into the outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a prison in east China’s Shandong Province.

The investigation team, led by Lei Dongsheng, vice secretary-general of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, released the results on Wednesday and suggested punishment for people found responsible.

The outbreak at the Rencheng Prison was caused by personnel who drove from Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, on Jan. 21 and infected prison officers and staff, which later caused infections of some officers and inmates, according to the investigation, which was jointly conducted by officials from the commission, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Justice.

The investigation team attributed the outbreak to the practice of formalities for formalities’ sake and bureaucratism of the prison’s former leading group, noting that the lax management has allowed officers and staff to enter the facility in spite of illness and led to the spread of the virus.

The department of justice of Shandong and the provincial prison administration bureau failed to supervise and guide the prison’s prevention and control work, according to the investigation team.

The team suggested punishment for relevant former prison leaders, prison officers and staff, as well as involved officials of the provincial justice department and prison administration bureau, in accordance with laws and disciplines.

The incident showed that the management of prisons failed to meet the demands to modernize the country’s system and capacity for governance, the investigation team said, noting that prison administration authorities should learn the lessons, further improve the systems and mechanisms for prison management, strengthen the competence of prison officers and continuously modernize the management of prisons.