A staff member packs vegetables in Guangshan County of Xinyang, central China’s Henan Province, Feb. 7, 2020. Guangshan County, located on the border of Henan and Hubei, conducts strict prevention and control measures during the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic. Local authorities have coordinated and established Wechat groups, so as to enable vegetable supply based on specified demands. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)