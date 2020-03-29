China Construction Bank reports steady profit growth in 2019

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — China Construction Bank, one of the country’s largest state-owned commercial banks, saw a 4.74-percent year-on-year rise in net profits in 2019.

The company raked in 266.73 billion yuan (about 37.6 billion U.S. dollars) in net profits attributable to shareholders, according to the company’s report filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Sunday.

At the end of 2019, the lender’s total assets stood at 25.44 trillion yuan, up 9.53 percent year on year. Its total liabilities stood at 23.2 trillion yuan, up 9.28 percent year on year.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 1.42 percent at the end of 2019, down 0.04 percentage points from the end of 2018.