China coordinates resources to ensure mask supplies amid epidemic outbreak: official

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — China has actively coordinated resources under a joint prevention and control mechanism to address the shortage of masks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said Wednesday.

Hao Fuqing, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference held in Beijing that efforts have been made to support production resumption by enterprises to improve production capacity and increase supply.

As of Monday, daily production of masks exceeded 14.8 million by factories in 22 provincial-level regions, up 3.1 percent from the previous day, Hao said.

The output of masks has shown a continuous upward trend in general, especially medical N95 masks, which are urgently needed on the front lines of the battle against the epidemic, according to Hao.

As long as they are meeting standards, enterprises can go full steam ahead in production without worrying about the surplus, which will be purchased and kept in reserve by the government after the epidemic, Hao stressed.

He also urged the scientific and proper use of masks according to different needs and functions.