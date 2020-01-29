China coronavirus: travellers to be separated at Heathrow Airport

Travellers from the area of China at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak will be separated from other passengers and screened on arrival at Heathrow Airport.

British officials say that the situation is constantly under review but no plans exist to screen arrivals from China at other UK airports.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said Public Health England is putting in place new precautions in relation to travellers to the UK from the region.

Flights from the city of Wuhan will land in an isolated area of Terminal 4, where passengers will be met by a team of medics.

PHE has upgraded the risk to the UK population who go to Wuhan from very low to low, the transport secretary said.

It comes as the US has recorded its first case of the never-before-seen virus, which has killed 17 people and infected 532.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to declare the outbreak a public health emergency in a meeting in Geneva this afternoon.

Mr Shapps told Sky News a ‘separate area’ at Heathrow will screen travellers arriving from affected regions at the centre of the outbreak.

He did not specify which region this was. However, it is likely to be Hubei province, where the majority of the cases and all of the deaths have occurred.

Chinese officials have urged travellers not to go to Wuhan, and have asked residents to avoid crowds and public gatherings to contain the virus.

Mr Shapps said: ‘There have been some announcements this morning about flights that come direct from the affected region to Heathrow with some additional measures there.

‘Obviously we want to stay ahead of the issue so we are keeping a very close eye on it.

‘Initially this is to ensure that when flights come in directly into Heathrow there is a separate area for people to arrive in.’

Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 5 Live Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce a package of precautionary measures later.

Though not confirmed, a Government source has reportedly told the BBC the measures will include:

A Heathrow spokesperson said: ‘The welfare of our passengers and colleagues is always our main priority and we are working with the Government to support the implementation of enhanced monitoring measures as a precaution.

‘We would like to reassure passengers that the Government assesses the risk of a traveller contracting coronavirus to be low.

‘We would encourage anyone with individual questions or concerns to refer to guidance from Public Health England and the Foreign Office.’

WHAT CAN THE UK DO AVOID THE CORONAVIRUS SPREADING HERE? Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the Medical Research Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, said it is not currently known whether, if there is a growing epidemic, it is controllable. He said the UK would not be able to implement some of the measures China has deployed against outbreaks in the past, including isolating tens of thousands of people. Cases would have to be diagnosed and isolated as quickly as possible in order to prevent onward transmission, and to ensure what is called contact tracing follow-up, according to Professor Ferguson. This would involve identifying who those individuals have come into contact with. And if not isolating them, tracking them through time – daily or more frequently – to see if they develop symptoms and testing them. Attempts could be made to reduce community transmission through social distancing measures. These include reducing the occurrence of mass gatherings, said Prof Ferguson. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has issued clinical guidance for the detection and diagnosis of Wuhan novel coronavirus and Public Health England has developed a diagnostic test. The UK is also one of the first countries outside China to have a prototype specific laboratory test for this novel disease. Public Health England says clinicians in primary and secondary care have already received advice, covering initial detection and investigation of possible cases, infection prevention and control, and clinical diagnostics. An algorithm has been developed to support NHS 111 in identifying suspected potential cases. There are a number of infectious disease units around the country able to take suspected patients. There are no known cases but enhanced monitoring will be put in place for all direct flights from Wuhan to the UK, the DHSC has said. This includes providing advice to travellers if they feel unwell and what symptoms to look out for.

MailOnline has approached Public Health England for further information. The body said it would release an update later today.

London is connected to Wuhan by three direct flights per week. Almost every other city on Earth is a maximum of 18 hours away.

The Foreign Office has updated its advice for Britons travelling to China, warning the virus had spread to other areas outside the Hubei province.

The illness comes from a new coronavirus, not been previously identified in humans.

Chinese health officials have confirmed it has spread between humans, warning that it may mutate to become even deadlier.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from a cold to more severe diseases such as SARS.