China criticizes the US-Taiwan arms deal.

According to the Defense Ministry, China will ‘protect national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and promote reunification.’

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

China slammed the United States’ sale of arms to Taiwan on Wednesday, saying it would take steps to protect the country’s territorial integrity.

In a statement, China’s Defense Ministry stated, “The Peoples Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, thwart external interference and secessionist attempts, and promote reunification.”

Taiwan’s missile defense systems are being upgraded, and Washington approved a new (dollar)100 million sale of equipment and services to the self-ruled island nation on Monday.

According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the deal will include engineering “services support, designed to sustain, maintain, and improve” the island nation’s Patriot Air Defense System.

According to a DSCA statement, “the proposed sale will help improve the recipient’s (Taiwan’s) security while also assisting in the region’s political stability, military balance, economic, and progress.”

“There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, said.

“National reunification is Taiwan’s future, and Taiwan’s security is dependent on the joint efforts of compatriots on both sides of the strait under the one-China principle, not on US arms sales to Taiwan,” he added.

The US arms sales “to the Taiwan region of China seriously violate the one-China principle and the stipulations of the three China-US joint communiqués,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“It seriously jeopardizes China’s sovereignty and security interests, as well as China-US relations, as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

“China strongly opposes and condemns this,” he added.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the US has made two military sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan, an island nation with a population of 24 million people, is claimed by China as a breakaway province, whereas Taipei has maintained its independence since 1949 and has diplomatic relations with at least 15 countries.