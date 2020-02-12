China crushes Spain to qualify for Olympics in women’s basketball

BELGRADE, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China overcame European champion Spain 64-62 at the FIBA Women’s Olympic qualifying tournaments here on Saturday, securing its ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Chinese women won over the world’s bronze medalist after 40 minutes of fast counterattacks and pressuring defense (12-15, 22-6, 18-17, 12-24).

After an initial lead of China in the second game of the Group B tournament at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall, Alba Torrens annulled its 4-point gap with a three-pointer and Christina Ouvina scored to put Spain in the lead.

Han Xu prevented the Spanish team from separating early with six consecutive points, but Nogaye Lo scored in the finish of the quarter for Spain’s three-point lead.

China set the score even and took the lead in the second quarter with several scoring series. After Spain’s technical foul, Yang Liwei and Li Meng scored a three-pointer each to separate China, while Sun Mengran and Li Yueru expanded the lead to 13 points thanks to defensive rebounds and counterattacks and set the halftime score (34-21).

China continued to build the lead in the third quarter thanks to the precise field goals of Li Yueru, Li Yuan and Wang Liwei, managing to stay 14 points in front of Spain before the final encounter.

Spain played an amazing fourth quarter spearheaded by Torrens and Laura Nicholls, but in key moments, Shao Ting and Li Meng saved the day and prevented the Spanish team from getting to close.

However, Silvia Dominguez and Torres scored a three-pointer each for 61-59 just two minutes before the buzzer, before Torres scored another field goal and a free-throw to help Spain overtake the lead at 62-61.

Shao Ting then scored key two points to put China back in the lead at 63-62, and an additional free-throw to set the final score.

Li Yueru achieved a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Li Meng scored 13 points.

In Spain’s ranks, Torrens scored 17 points, followed by 12 points of Nicholls.

Both teams recorded their first victories on Thursday, China against Britain, and Spain against South Korea. On Sunday, China plays against South Korea while Spain meets Britain.

The tournament was moved from Foshan in China to Belgrade, Serbia due to the coronavirus epidemic.

For the Tokyo Olympic Games, 16 women’s teams have been divided into four groups with the top three qualifying from each group after a round-robin competition. Enditem