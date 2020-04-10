China demands targeted approaches to reopening venues amid epidemic

Chinese authorities have demanded targeted approaches to resuming business and living order while containing the coronavirus outbreak.

In low-risk areas, venues that are essential for work and living shall be opened in a gradual and orderly manner. Enclosed venues for entertainment and leisure-seeking should be opened in a prudent way, said a circular issued recently by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

In medium- and high-risk areas, venues that are essential for work and living should be opened with restrictions to some extent, while enclosed venues for entertainment and leisure-seeking are advised to be closed for the moment, the circular read.

Prevention and control measures should be strengthened at care centers for the elderly and children, prisons and mental health institutions, it said, adding that health monitoring for people at ports should be tightened.