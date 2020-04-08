China demands unremitting containment efforts as Wuhan lockdown lifted

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has demanded no lax efforts in the COVID-19 response to prevent a resurgence of the outbreak as the hard-hit city of Wuhan lifted its 76-day lockdown.

Sun, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Tuesday inspected railway and bus stations, shopping malls, supermarkets and restaurants in the central China city a day before the lifting of travel restrictions imposed on Jan. 23 to stem the outbreak.

Sun said people should not drop their guard or lower the containment standards to guarantee that nothing goes wrong.

She ordered bus and train stations as well as airports to make emergency plans and prevent crowds or large-scale gatherings. Disinfection and ventilation should also be maintained on public transportation and in transport hubs, she added.

Health conditions of the people on the move should be monitored at exit and entry points to leave absolutely no loopholes, Sun said.

In malls, supermarkets and restaurants, Sun told operators that they should keep high alert, do regular temperature checks, manage flows of customers, and keep a safe distance from each other.