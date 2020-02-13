China develops non-contact ID recognition, body temperature warning system

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Chinese researchers have developed a comprehensive system in contactless body temperature screening and identification recognition, targeting to facilitate the prevention and control works of the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19), according to its developer.

The XH-TI identification recognition and body temperature warning system can conduct a simultaneous ID card information confirmation, contactless face recognition and body temperature screening, according to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

For each person, the whole process takes only a few seconds with the temperature accuracy measurement error in less than 0.3 degrees Celsius. Then, the system will generate combined information about a person’s identity and body temperature and add it to the database.

The system was developed by a joint team of a subordinate instrument of the CNNC in Xi’an of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, with a local information company and Xidian University.

The system is expected to serve as a fast and effective technical support in finding those who have a fever, especially in the current situation of controlling and preventing COVID-19.

It could be used in public transport stations, airports, ferry terminals and other crowded public places. It could also play a role in screening fever cases in places such as residential communities, office buildings and factories with a high density of people.